Joanna Gaines Shares Intimate Look at Family’s Holiday Celebrations

After sharing adorable images of her son Crew sitting on Santa’s lap days before Christmas, Joanna Gaines shared a heartwarming, intimate look at her family’s holiday celebrations.

The day after Christmas, Gaines took to Instagram to share an image of her husband, Chip with their daughters, 12-year-old Ella, and 8-year-old, Emmie Kay playing together in their festively decorated home.

Captioned most simply with the words, “Legos and laundry” alongside a heart emoji, Gaines’ photo raked in more than 600,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans who deemed the activity the “perfect mix” for the holiday wind-down.

While Gaines hasn’t shared much of what else the family has been up to this holiday season via social media, she did share with fans the sweet tradition they partake in every year that just about makes your heart swell up with joy.

The Fixer Upper couple starred in a video released by Target on social media days before Christmas, outlining how they make their children’s holiday just a little more magical with a tradition that fans absolutely loved.

“Every year I wrap the doorway for the kids to run through on their way to opening the gifts,” Chip shared in the video. “It’s such a fun way for [them] to get pumped up for the festive day ahead.”

Chip added how he and Joanna love to “see the anticipation and excitement on their faces” and hope they will one day continue the tradition with their own families.

This past year has been a whirlwind for the Gaines family as they welcomed baby Crew, born this past summer. Not only has the sweet infant made Gaines’ “dreams have come true,” but his arrival has certainly changed the family dynamic, adding to the four children Gaines and her husband Chip already share together.

Gaines opened up this past year about how the infant changed their life as one happy “surprise” for the clan.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

“Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited,” she said.

The happy “surprise” came at a perfect time in their life too. This past spring, the Gaines family said goodbye to their HGTV series, which they regarded as a sign of the right decision to make.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the home designer explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Photo credit: HGTV / Discovery Channel