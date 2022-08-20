Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines: The Absolute Sweetest Snapshots of Their Kids and Family

Chip and Joanna Gaines have become one of the most popular home renovation teams on TV, while at the same time building up a following for more personal posts on social media. The two often share candid looks at their lives behind the scenes on Instagram, including photos of their five children. Here's a look back on some of their top posts over the years.

The Gaines family skyrocketed into the national consciousness through the popularity of their series Fixer Upper, which has now spawned a small media empire. In addition to running their home renovation company and doing hands-on projects themselves, they also run The Magnolia Network. Some fans find it remarkable that they manage to do all that while raising such a large family. It's no surprise that posts about their child-rearing process have captivated millions of viewers.

Fans have fallen in love with the Gaines' personalities and those includes their kids. The Gaines have five children with the youngest, a baby boy named Crew, who joined the family in 2018. Many fans tune in just to see how the Gaines' will manage a sprawling business enterprise as well as a small army of children.

Not only do they succeed — they excel. The Gaines clan is known for photogenic family moments, group DIY projects and other touching familial moments. Their kids are integral to their work and their branding, like the Gaines, sharing how to build joyful and productive spaces for families. That means that online, the Gaines show off their work in practice. Here are some of the cutest family moments from the Gaines and their children.