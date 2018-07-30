Jinger Duggar Reveals Why She Was Nervous Giving Birth

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo was definitely nervous when it came to giving birth to her first child — a daughter named Felicity Nicole born to her and husband Jeremy on July 19.

“I had heard so much about what it would feel like, the kind of pain I would experience and how difficult it would be, and it made me nervous,” the new mom told Us Weekly Monday. “But when the time came, I felt like God gave the grace to cope.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jinger comes from the famously big Counting On family and was no stranger to the trials and tribulations of birth. But she admitted the whole process was totally exhausting.

“Everyone told me giving birth was like running a marathon but until I experienced it, I really did not know what to expect,” she said. “But I have been so thankful to have so much great help around me, giving me time to rest and recover.”

Dad Jeremy definitely played a big part in letting Jinger rest and recover throughout the birth process as well as after. Jinger called her hubby “a great support” during the delivery.

“He was right there beside me the entire time, giving me encouraging words to press on,” she said. “There were several times I told him, ‘It hurts so bad, I can’t do it anymore.’ And he’d say, ‘I know it hurts but you’re stronger.’”

The couple, who has been married almost two years now, fell in love with the name Felicity long before the little girl was born.

“It just felt right,” Jinger explained. “The name itself means intense happiness or supreme joy. It was also the name of a young Christian girl long ago who valiantly stood strong for her faith.”

Jeremy also weighed in on the name in a new TLC video the couple released Monday.

He said they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Fans of the family’s TLC reality series will get to see all the behind-the-scenes moments leading up to Felicity’s birth in the new season of Counting On, which premieres on Monday, July 30, at 9 p.m. E.T. only on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jinger Vuolo