Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Share Adorable New Photo of Baby Felicity

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are giving Counting On fans another adorable look at their newborn daughter Felicity.

In two promotional photos for their TLC birth special, which will air Monday but is streaming online and on the network’s app, the new parents show off their sweet little girl, wrapped in a blue blanket and looking up at mom, dad and the camera alternately.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet little girl, whom the couple welcomed on July 19 after announcing they were expecting their first child together in January.

“Such a beautiful baby girl! Beautiful family! Congrats!!” one follower commented.

“Awww, I just love you guys and this!!” another echoed.

The new parents opened up about their decision to name their daughter Felicity Nicole in a video for TLC last month.

Jeremy saying they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Jinger also talked about becoming a mom for the first time and growing her family with Jeremy. “It’s incredible being first-time parents. It’s something that you think about and dream about, but when it’s actually here, I think the reality hits you and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world,” she gushed.

“I think the most exciting thing about having a little girl is seeing this little piece of Jinger and me together,” added Jeremy.

And despite the sleepless nights and seemingly-endless diapers, the couple wouldn’t change anything for the world.

“It’s just absolutely amazing,” said Jinger. “There are no words to describe how it feels to hold your little one.”

The couple first wed in November 2016. And they weren’t the only Duggar family members to welcome a little one recently. Jinger’s sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin welcomed son Gideon on Feb. 23, 2017, while brother Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra welcomed their first son Garrett on June 8.

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Vuolo, Instagram/Jinger Vuolo