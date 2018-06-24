Jinger Duggar Fans Think She’s In Labor

Jinger Duggar is expected to give birth very soon, and some fans think she has already gone into labor.

The theory stems from a post from Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Vuolo posted the below photo of his wife and himself to Instagram on Saturday, and it included a rather vague caption about the impending birth.

“ETA: soon,” Vuolo wrote.

This estimated time of arrival post sped up fans’ expectations, thinking that the Counting On personality was hours away from welcoming a new baby into the large Duggar family.

As Inquisitr points out, several commenters voiced their presumptions and well wishes into the photo’s replies.

“Praying for a safe and speedy delivery of y’all’s gorgeous baby!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “She is in labor!!! Wonderful.”

However, some fans were less hopeful. Duggar is currently 36 or 37 weeks pregnant, meaning the baby is still in premature territory. Some in the replies hope that Duggar will be able to take the baby to term and to help ensure she is healthy.

“Hopefully she’s not in labor and baby stays in for a few more weeks before making her big arrival,” one commenter wrote.

This upcoming baby girl, whose name has not been revealed, will be the couple’s first child together.

Duggar and Vuolo met while on a mission trip in 2015, but did not begin dating until almost a year later. They soon married and held a ceremony in November 2016 that was later shown on their TLC reality series, Counting On.

In January, the young couple revealed they were expecting this upcoming child, who is due in July.

As for the how the couple’s relationship is going in general, they seem to be sharing a strong bond through their faith.

Vuolo, who is a pastor, was interviewed by the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast in January. In the interview, he was asked how a husband can help keep his wife’s faith strong.

“I think just walking through the word together,” Vuolo said. “If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How’s scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse, and that’s going to translate to your children.”

Counting On recently wrapped up its latest season on TLC, but episodes are currently available to stream online.