Jill Duggar Under Fire for Leaving Son on ‘Dirty’ Carpet

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard can’t catch a break with fans. The couple is dealing with some harsh comments on a picture of their son, with followers saying he shouldn’t be left on the “dirty” ground.

Duggar posted an album of three photos of her 6-month-old son, Sam, lying on the carpet and making some preliminary attempts to crawl. “That face tho! We love our little #SamSam,” the former reality star wrote.

In the comments section, fans expressed their horror at the infant lying on carpet, which some perceived as extremely dirty. To be fair, others contended that what they were seeing were shadows playing across a shag surface, not to mention the way Instagram filters can distort things.

Still, that didn’t stop the harsh criticism from rolling in. “How about a carrier or swing — something besides the dirty floor? I would have never done that to either of my children,” wrote one user.

“Jill enjoys procreating, but once the baby is born, she’s not interested in the least in the actual parenting,” wrote another.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Duggar and Dillard have come under the microscope for their parenting. Back in November, fans called them out for the exact same thing when a Thanksgiving picture showed little Samuel lying on the ground beside the dinner table.

With that level of scrutiny, the couple must be at least somewhat pleased to be leaving reality TV behind. When Counting On returns at the end of February, the Dillard family will reportedly no longer be a part of it.

The separation came after Derick Dillard made some unwarranted and offensive comments about Jazz Jennings, another TLC star. The network reacted quickly, announcing that they’d fired Dillard and he wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Dillard, for his part, took his outrage to Twitter, saying that he hadn’t been “fired,” but he’d “decided” to get his family off of the show. This means that Dillard is likely taking his wife and kids with him in his departure from TLC.

Counting On returns on Feb. 26.