Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares Emotional Tribute to Stillborn Sister Jubilee, Causes Controversy

Jill Duggar is remembering her lost sister this holiday season.

On December 11, 2011 her parents gave birth to a stillborn baby at 18 weeks. They named her Jubilee Shalom Duggar.

The 25-year-old posted a tribute to the sister she lost in honor of the fifth anniversary of her passing, including pictures of the baby’s hands and feet.

“5 years ago today my mom gave birth to my youngest little sister, Jubilee Shalom Duggar and Jesus welcomed her home to Heaven!” she shared in the emotional post on Instagram.

“She is a testimony to every life being beautiful; at 18 weeks gestation, she was a beautiful baby with little blue eyes, 10 fingers & 10 toes! She weighed 4 oz. and was 6 inches long. We miss you Jubilee and look forward to meeting you one day in Heaven!”

There were positive reactions to her post, but of course in true internet fashion, several found problems with it.

One person commented, “Pictures of a dead fetus…. ?” and another attributed malicious intent behind Jill’s post, saying, “Typical duggar, exploiting even the dead.”

Duggar is a mother herself. She and husband Derick Dillard share two-year-old son Israel.

