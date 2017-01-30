Jill (Duggar) Dillard Announces Sex of Second Baby

(Photo: Instagram/@usweekly )

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is expecting another boy.

The Counting On star revealed the happy news to PEOPLE. She and husband Derick Dillard are already parents to son Israel.

They announced the baby-to-be’s gender with a family scavenger hunt, having the youngsters find clues until eventually revealing an outfit of a blue shirt and cargo pants.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in December.

