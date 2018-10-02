Jessie James Decker Cries in Car in Emotional New Video

Jessie James Decker is being honest about the struggles of being a working mom following the birth of her son, Forrest.

The country singer, reality star, and mom of three took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to tearfully document just how difficult it is to say goodbye to her little ones, wiping away tears as she dropped her kids off at school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I just dropped the kids off at school and I’m a little emotional because I have to be gone off and on for the next two weeks,” the country singer, 30, said in the video. “I’m so excited about all the great things I’m getting to do, but it’s just hard.”

Decker certainly has a packed schedule. Along with her music career, she is gearing up for the upcoming release of her book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life Family and Food, and is preparing to launch her own fashion line with collaborations with brands like Just Fab. The hectic schedule, however, takes its toll on her at times.

“There are times when I’ll fly in and out — same day — and I still will cry before I take off,” Decker said. “You never not cry as a mom when you leave your kids. It’s ridiculous.”

Decker and her NFL star husband Eric Decker have three children together – Vivianne Rose,4, Eric Decker II, 3, and Forrest Bradley, 6 months – and despite having their hands full with packed schedules and a growing family, the Deckers recently revealed that they do not have a nanny.

“I know that I take care of my babies, I know that they feel loved and they feel happy,” Jessie recently said. “I don’t have nannies; I take care of my children.”

Following the March 31 birth of Forest, the struggles of being a working mom is not the only parenting issue that Decker has opened up about, the country star also being open about the difficulties of returning to her pre-baby body.

“Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby,” Decker wrote in one photo on Instagram shortly after giving birth.

In another post, the 30-year-old admitted that “Baby Number three is no joke,” and that getting her body back into shape was “the most challenging” given that her workouts were frequently cut short by mom duties.