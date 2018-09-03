Jessica Simpson Sparks Heated Debate After Sharing New Photo With Son

Jessica Simpson‘s Instagram comments have erupted into controversy after the star shared a photo of herself with her son, Ace, regarding the size of their lips.

The snap sees the pair posing with their lips pouted, with Simpson indicating that Ace has inherited his mom’s full lips.

“Like Mother, Like Son,” the designer wrote.

Simpson’s comments immediately filled with people accusing the 38-year-old of having lip fillers, something she has dealt with multiple times in the past.

“Jessica please no more injections you are so beautiful natural,” one comment read.

“No, he didn’t inject his lips like you do,” another troll wrote.

Some people took issue with the duo’s pose, apparently not getting the current social memo and telling the pair to smile.

“So cute. But teach him to smile,” one commenter offered. “The pucker lips is not so cute. But u both r. Smile.”

“The duck lip is not cute why would you teach your child,” added another. “It doesn’t look good on you and it doesn’t look on them then it doesn’t look good on anybody.”

Other fans defended the star and her son.

“So are her son’s lips fake too?” one person wrote. “I’m pretty sure that in her 20 years in the spotlight her lips have looked the same…”

“Ignore the trolls,” a second offered. “You have a natural beauty they can only dream of. Change nothing.”

“Well we can see where he got his lips from lol…oh and screw the haters,” wrote a third.

Simpson has not commented on the current state of her lips, though she did tell Glamour in 2006 that she wasn’t a fan of the way her lips looked with filler.

“I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades — it went away in like four months,” she said at the time. “My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn’t like that.”

Aside from posing with his mom, Ace celebrated a major milestone last week, with Simpson sharing that her youngest child would be entering kindergarten.

“One day away from this boy’s first day of kindergarten,” she wrote next to a snap of herself and husband Eric Johnson posing with their son.

Simpson’s daughter, Maxwell, also headed off to school, with the proud mom sharing on Instagram that the 6-year-old was heading to first grade

“Tomorrow my baby girl is a first grader!!” Simpson wrote next to a photo of the pair. “Waaaay too many emotions.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson