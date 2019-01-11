Jessica Simpson Shares Jaw-Dropping Photo of Pregnancy Side Effect, Asks Fans for Help

Jessica Simpson is currently expecting her third child, and like many moms, she’s experiencing the side effects that come with being pregnant, including swollen feet.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, Simpson used Instagram to share a photo of her left foot, which was visibly swollen along with her ankle.

“Any remedies?!” she asked her followers. “Help!!!!”

The designer’s fans quickly answered her plea, with many urging Simpson to stay off her feet and rest. Others recommended compression socks, water with lemon and avoiding salt.

“Omg!! Elevate them Mama! Feel better soon,” one wrote.

A second fan commented, “Drink a lot of water and put those feet above your heart! Doesn’t count to put them up if they don’t go above your heart. Been there. Praying for you.”

“Prop em up. Watch your salt intake,” offered a third. “Think I did cool water soaks, too. Hope that helps! I was a swollen Mommy, too before my son was born.”

During pregnancy, many women experience swelling, which is also called edema and often occurs in the legs, ankles, feet, face and hands due to the fact that the body produces excess blood and fluid to meet the needs of the baby.

Simpson is currently expecting a baby girl with husband Eric Johnson, and the couple is already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, the singer told PEOPLE that her kids have plenty of questions about the upcoming addition to their family that leave their mom laughing.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” she said. “They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

Simpson added that she and Johnson “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

The 38-year-old also shared that “so far” her pregnancy is “going well.”

“I feel really good and we are all so excited,” she said, adding, “this time around I am also focused on Maxwell and Ace, who have their own very active calendars and social lives at this point — so it’s going by extremely fast!”

Simpson is set to give birth in early 2019, and joked in her year-end Instagram post for 2018 that she “can’t wait to have a waist again and not waddle in 2019.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston