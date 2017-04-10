Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Snap of Daughter Maxwell and Nephew Bronx

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on
Jessica Simpson‘s family is soaking up the sunshine!
The mom of two took to Instagram on Sunday to share a springtime snap of her 4-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, and 8-year-old nephew, Bronx Wentz, enjoying some ice cream on the gorgeous day.
“Cool Cousins #BX#MAXIDREW,” Simpson wrote.
Simpson is also mom to 3-year-old son Ace Johnson, with husband Eric Johnson, while Simpson’s younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, is mom to Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz and 1-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross, with husband Evan Ross.
Simpson’s daughter Maxwell seems to be a natural in front of the camera, as the designer recently shared a snap of Maxwell giving her best fish face while rocking a pair of embellished sunglasses.
“Razzle Dazzle,” Simpson captioned the photo.
