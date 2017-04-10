Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Snap of Daughter Maxwell and Nephew Bronx

Cool Cousins #BX #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Jessica Simpson‘s family is soaking up the sunshine!

The mom of two took to Instagram on Sunday to share a springtime snap of her 4-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, and 8-year-old nephew, Bronx Wentz, enjoying some ice cream on the gorgeous day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Jessica Simpson Gets in a Pre-Super Bowl Workout

“Cool Cousins #BX#MAXIDREW,” Simpson wrote.

Simpson is also mom to 3-year-old son Ace Johnson, with husband Eric Johnson, while Simpson’s younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, is mom to Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz and 1-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross, with husband Evan Ross.

Simpson’s daughter Maxwell seems to be a natural in front of the camera, as the designer recently shared a snap of Maxwell giving her best fish face while rocking a pair of embellished sunglasses.

“Razzle Dazzle,” Simpson captioned the photo.

Razzle Dazzle #maxidrew 💋🕶 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

[H/T / Instagram / @jessicasimpson]

Related:

Jessica Simpson Shares Snap of Daughter Maxwell Helping out Her Little Brother

Jessica Simpson Continues Her Streak of Throwback Photos With a Photo of Her in a Santa Costume

Jessica Simpson Shares Photo of Daughter Maxwell Doing Her Best ‘Cowgirl’ Impression