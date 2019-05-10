Jessica Simpson’s Super Relatable Mommy Struggles Revealed in Photos

Jessica Simpson welcomed her daughter Birdie on March 19, officially making the singer a mom of three kids. Along with Birdie, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson share daughter Maxwell, 7 and son Ace, 5.

Simpson often shares snaps of her kids on social media, letting fans in on her life with kids and all the #momlife moments that come with it. Whether it was the time she broke a toilet while pregnant or a sweet selfie she snapped with her daughter, the designer never hesitates to keep things real, something her fans always appreciate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through for some of the star’s most relatable mom moments.

When she shared her postpartum life

On Thursday, May 9, Simpson gave her followers a glimpse into her life after giving birth to Birdie, sharing a photo of herself wearing a rubber corset and stretching to touch her toes.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum,” she wrote.

When she broke a toilet

During the late stages of her pregnancy with Birdie, Simpson revealed on Instagram that she had actually broken a toilet after making herself a little too comfortable.

“Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” the designer cracked alongside a photo of herself holding a toilet lid.

When she opened up about her acid reflux

Simpson was incredibly candid with fans during her pregnancy with Birdie, sharing several medical conditions she endured including acid reflux so strong she bought herself a recliner to sleep on.

“Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner,” she captioned a photo of herself relaxing in the chair while flashing a thumbs-up sign.

When she just wanted to sleep

Like many moms, Simpson is likely short on sleep, which she opened up about in a post of herself lying in bed with her eyes closed.

“This momma wants sleeeeeeeep,” she wrote along with a snoozing emoji.

When she got emotional sending her kids to school

Simpson got emotional when she prepared to send daughter Maxwell off for her first day of first grade, reflecting on the milestone with a photo of the two together.

“Tomorrow my baby girl is a first grader!!” she wrote. “Waaaay too many emotions.”

When her family snapped a sweet selfie

The Johnson family is a tight-knit group, often snapping adorable photos together like this backstage selfie Simpson shared with three members of the family posing for the camera held by Johnson and Ace sneakily glancing at the other camera in the room.

“Backstage shenanigans,” Simpson’s caption read.

When she too watched ‘Moana’

It’s safe to guess that Simpson and Johnson have enjoyed repeated viewings of the Disney film Moana, as evidenced by this snap of Ace and Maxwell cuddled up with cushions and blankets, clearly enthralled by the screen in front of them.

“On pins and needles watching last week’s Game of Thrones… just kidding, it’s Moana,” Simpson joked of her kids.

When she got schooled by her daughter

Plenty of parents have been told what’s cool from their kids, and such was the case with Simpson and Maxwell, with the designer joking about her daughter’s trendiness with this selfie of the duo.

“‘Be cool and kiss the camera mom,’” Simpson quoted her daughter as saying.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessicasimpson