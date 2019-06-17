Jessica Simpson Praises Husband Eric Johnson in Touching Father’s Day Photo With Kids

Jessica Simpson celebrated the “best Father in the world” with a touching message to husband Eric Johnson on Father’s Day.

The 38-year-old mom-of-three took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special message to her husband of five years, sharing a family photo of Johnson cradling newborn daughter Birdie Mae alongside Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6.

“Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world,” Simpson wrote. “Happy Father’s Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first. This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts.”

Sunday marked Johnson’s first Father’s Day as a dad of three. After welcoming daughter Maxwell in May of 2012 and son Ace in June of 2013, he and Simpson welcomed their youngest child on March 19 of this year.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson announced Birdie’s birth on social media at the time, sharing a photo of her older children meeting their baby sister.

Just as was the pregnancy, Simpson’s delivery was no easy feat, as she welcomed Birdie via C-section and faced a lengthy recovery.

“Recovering from a C-Section is no joke!” the fashion designer wrote shortly after giving birth. “I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister. I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”

Despite her initial concerns about adjusting to life as a mom of three, Simpson soon revealed that although it hasn’t always been easy, she and Johnson are doing their best.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention… it’s more than a full-time job right now,” she said. “The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!”

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” she added. “Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids…trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories.”