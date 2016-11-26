Jessica Simpson Posts Adorable Throwback Photo on Instagram

Jessica Simpson shared a throwback picture of her and her husband Eric Johnson of the two in a hospital before Simpson gave birth to their son, Ace. “Ace being held by his Dad #aceknute,” the singer captioned the 2013 photo. The two have two kids together, including 4-year-old Maxwell Drew.
Simpson has been keeping busy lately with the launch of her children’s collections with Babies “R” Us.
“Maxwell will be 4 May 1 and she might be wiser than me,” Simpson said in an interview with PEOPLE.
“She definitely has model poses. I was never born to be a model, but my daughter, she’s just got something in her that makes people want to strike a pose.”