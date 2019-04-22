Jessica Simpson Shares New Family Photo With Baby Birdie on Easter

Jessica Simpson celebrated 1-month-old daughter Birdie Mae’s first Easter in fabulous fashion, sharing photos of her and her family’s beautiful party on the special day.

“Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!” the singer, 38, captioned an Instagram photo that showed her cradling Birdie in her arms as she stood alongside husband Eric Johnson, their daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer also shared a sweet photo of Birdie sleeping in a rose-covered crib while wearing a lace headband and pretty floral dress. “Omg those cheeks!!!” actress Busy Philipps, whose daughter is also named Birdie, commented.

Another photo showed Maxi Drew standing in a matching dress beside the crib.

On her Instagram Story, Simpson showed off her impressive Easter party, complete with countless flowers, pink eggs and sweet treats for guests.

Simpson and Johnson, who married in July 2014, welcomed Birdie on March 19th. A source told Us Weekly that the couple was “surprised but overjoyed” about having a third baby. Previously, Simpson had insisted that she was through having kids.

A second source told the magazine that Johnson, a former NFL player, has been a “super dad” since Birdie’s arrival, and that her big brother and sister are also “very helpful and sweet with the baby. They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

Simpson admitted after having Birdie that recovering from her difficult pregnancy and C-section was “no joke.”

“I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery,” she wrote on Instagram on April 1. “Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”

Simpson was hospitalized multiple times throughout her pregnancy for bronchitis, and was open with fans during her pregnancy about her difficult journey and health struggles. In February, she wrote that Maxi and Ace were the “one thing that gets me through this pregnancy.”

In another February post, she celebrated being able to walk comfortably again after facing sciatica pain, bronchitis and extremely swollen feet.

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!” she wrote.

Simpson’s sister, singer Ashlee Simpson, gushed over Jessica and baby Birdie in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“Little Birdie’s adorable and amazing,” Ashlee, 34, said at the time. “She’s doing great. … She’s the cutest.”

“I’m so proud of her because I think pregnancy is not easy and it’s different for every woman,” she said. “And I think it’s really beautiful to speak out about what you’re going through with each pregnancy. … I respect it. We all need to hear that. It’s not like you get a cute bump and you’re done for her.”