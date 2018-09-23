Jessica Simpson Gets Real About Flying While Pregnant as She’s Spotted at Airport With Baby Bump

Jessica Simpson was spotted at LAX Friday after arriving home from a trip to New York City this week, where she debuted her baby bump to the public. While on the way back, Simpson shared an Instagram post on her flying experience as an expectant mom.

“Flights are VERY long pregnant,” Simpson wrote from her seat, alongside a selfie showing off her huge sunglasses.

Us Weekly also published photos of Simpson and husband Eric Johnson at an LAX terminal after they picked up their bags. Simpson was seen wearing a metallic silk kimono over a black dress with Fendi slides. Johnson, a retired football player, wore a baseball hat, hoodie and jeans.

Simpson, 38, and Johnson, 39, were in New York for only two days. They jetted off just hours after Simpson revealed she is expecting a baby girl, who will join the couple’s daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Simpson also shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in New York. “Baby Girl and I are saying Bye Bye Big Apple,” she wrote Friday.

“They arrived to NY in good [spirits] … arm in arm… looking really in love and flashing big smiles at the airport,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “Eric was really attentive to Jessica and remained close to her.”

Another source told the magazine the couple was “surprised but overjoyed” by the pregnancy.

“Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and very excited … It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what is happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister,” added a source.

Simpson and Johnson have been married since 2014, after they were engaged for four years.

In recent years, Simpson has been focused on her career as a fashion designer, but she had been slowly returning to the entertainment business in the weeks before she announced her pregnancy. In August, she performed on stage for the first time in eight years when she sang alongside Willie Nelson at the Orange County Fair. The two performed a duet of “I Will be Your Fool.”

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, Simpson said she was thinking about releasing new music and has recorded several songs on her own.

“It’s been a long time. My husband has never seen me perform, and we’ve been together seven years,” she said at the time.

Simpson has not released a new album since her 2010 Christmas record, Happy Christmas. It has also been 10 years since she released an album of original material.

Photo Credit: Instagram /J essica Simpson