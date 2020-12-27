Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning in Matching Christmas Pajamas

✖

Jessica Simpson and her family spent Christmas together at home this year, and the designer broke out the matching pajamas for herself and 8-year-old daughter Maxwell. On Saturday, Simpson gave fans a glimpse at her family's holiday festivities on Instagram, starting with a shot of herself and Maxwell hugging in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

Simpson paired her red and green pajamas with festive Santa socks, while Maxwell's red, green and white pair were topped off with reindeer-inspired footwear. "Christmas pajama twins," Simpson wrote. Meanwhile,her youngest child, 1-year-old daughter Birdie Mae, was dressed as a tiny elf. "Our little elf," the proud mom captioned a photo of Birdie sitting on a couch piled high with blankets.

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson also share 7-year-old son Ace, who made an appearance in a kitchen snap with his mom and older sister. "Christmas weekend cookie baking," Simpson wrote alongside a photo of herself standing at an island with Ace and Maxwell, who were mixing bowls of frosting and smiling at the camera.

"My kids have the best hearts," Simpson recently told PureWow. "They’re really thoughtful, compassionate children and I’m very lucky. We’ll be driving down the street and they’ll notice somebody who doesn’t have a home and they’ll be like, 'Let’s go buy them something and bring it to them.'" The designer added that Maxwell even asked Santa for hats and scarves to give to the homeless.

While Simpson is just "mom" to her children, she shared that her older kids are now aware that a lot of people seem to know their mom's name.

"They definitely know that people know my name," she said. "I don’t talk to my kids about stuff like that, but they notice people staring. One time I was in Target and my daughter [Maxwell] overheard somebody saying my name. She was like, ‘How do they know your name?'"

After telling Maxwell that "Mommy has her name on lots of clothes that maybe people are wearing," the 8-year-old began exclaiming, "It's Jessica Simpson!"

"She thinks it’s hilarious," Simpson said. "Being in Target and having my daughter call me Jessica Simpson was one of the funnier moments I’ve experienced with my child because normally it’s Mom or Mommy…I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for their entire childhood so far."