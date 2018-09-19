Jessica Simpson Shares ‘My Baby Love’ Bump Photo on Instagram

Jessica Simpson is reveling in her pregnancy announcement with another new Instagram snap.

Simpson’s latest photo shows the singer standing out in a beautiful sunlit garden. Surrounded by vibrant green and flowers, she stands with her hands on her midsection in a flowing, Bohemian dress.

“My Baby Love,” Simpson captioned the photo. The snapshot did not take long to blow up on social media. Within 20 minutes of posting, it had crested well over 46,000 likes and climbing. It also racked up excited comments, with fans congratulating Simpson and wishing her well.

“Wow Jessica another girl,” one fan wrote, referencing Simpson’s earlier post which confirmed the gender of her baby. “Congrats pregnancy always makes u look so happy hopefully morning sickness is gone by now.”

“Congratulations!” added another. “You look absolutely gorgeous. Wishing you a healthy pregnancy.”

“Congrats!” wrote a fellow mother. “I have 12 more weeks to go and of course ready to get back in my skinny jeans.”



This will be Simpson’s third child with her husband, Eric Johnson. The two announced that they were expecting on Tuesday morning, in a pair of photos featuring their children Maxwell and Ace. It showed the two standing before a pair of giant black balloons with white polka dots. After apparently popping one of the balloons, a cloud of smaller pink ones emerged, effectively letting fans know that a baby girl was on the way.

“SURPRISE,” Simpson wrote. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Simpson has become something of a parenting sensation, with many followers watching her posts closely for creative tips. She frequently shows off family time activities and unique ways to spend time with her young ones. In May, Simpson told an interviewer from Entertainment Tonight that compliments on these posts meant more to her than anything else.

“The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment,” she said. “The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

There is still no word on when Simpson is expecting her latest bundle of joy to arrive.