Jessica Biel Shares What It Looks Like to Be a ‘Working Mom’ in Hilarious Photo

Any working mom will tell you that trying to do it all means sometimes you sleep when you can.

On Thursday, actress, Jessica Biel shared a hilarious and honest photo on her Instagram that shows even the sleep struggle is real for celebrity moms.

Biel, who stars in and executive produces, The Sinner on USA Network and owns the kid-friendly restaurant Au Fudge, shared a goofy snap of herself sneaking a quick nap in the car, sunglasses on and all.

“SPOTTED! In her natural state, notice the slack jaw, deep sleep and palpable fatigue of this creature. Yes, it is a working mom,” Biel, who shares 2-year-old son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake, captioned the endearing photograph.

Biel’s followers found the candid shot easy to relate to, with many commenting that Biel’s picture summed up their experiences as well.

“We have to sneak our sleep sometime!! How else do you people expect us to be superwoman?!!” one follower commented.

Biel is not shy to share the not-so-flattering side of “mom life.” In February, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that because she’s so busy taking care of her nearly 1-year-old son, Silas, she has resorted to eating her meals in the shower.

“This is just mom life,” she said. “I do not have time for anything! I am feeding him in the morning, trying to get ready and I realize I haven’t eaten, I just take it into the shower. You should try it.”

