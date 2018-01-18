Jessica Alba Showcases Post-Baby Body

Jessica Alba gave birth on New Years Eve and cameras recently caught the new mom out for a walk, showcasing her new post-baby body.

In the photos shared by The Daily Mail, Alba is out for a walk with ner new bundle of joy, while rocking a pair of dark-colored pants and a blue top.

She also appeared to have a nurse/nanny in tow as she and the new baby stepped out for some fresh air.

As previously mentioned, Alba gave birth to her new baby just before New Years Day, on Dec. 31.

The Sin City actress shared a photo of the infant to announce his birth and wrote an accompanying caption.

She revealed that his name is Hayes Alba Warren, and added, “Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

As she mentions in her caption, Alba has two other children as well, Honor Marie Warren (born in 2008) and Haven Garner Warren (born in 2011).

Many of her fans turned out to shower her with support after the birth of her son, with one person commenting on the photo, “Beautiful miracle sent from God. Bless your whole family, Jessica.”

“Congratulations! He is beautiful, and you’re all blessed,” another fan wrote while someone else said, “Wish you all the best for you and your family, he is so cute.”

All three of Alba’s children are with her husband Cash Warren, who is the son of former NCAA basketball player and actor Michael Warren.

The two met on the set of 2004’s Fantastic Four, in which Alba played Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman. They began a relationship and were married in 2008.

While she hasn’t done as much acting over the last few years, opting to instead focus more on parenting and other projects, Alba did recently show up in the Netflix original film El Camino Christmas, which co-stars Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Dax Shepard.

El Camino Christmas is now available for streaming on Netflix everywhere.