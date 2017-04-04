Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Receives Everyone’s Opinion After Uploading Photo of Her Son

👶🏼 Ya know, a month old, and already takin’ my first steps. 😜 #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s son Henry is growing up so fast!

“Ya know, a month old, and already taking’ my first steps #HenryWilberforceSeewald,” she wrote alongside a wink-faced emoji.

With how much the young boy is growing, it’s hard to believe the Counting On star only gave birth a month ago.

Naturally, as the little one is already standing on his feet with the support of his dad, Ben Seewald, Instagram users chimed in with their opinions on the moment, revealing that they’re truly never afraid to question a parenting moment.

MORE: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald Talk New Baby Henry and Expanding Their Family

“Be careful Henry my daughter started walking at 7 months and it was just too early she is the clumsiest kids I know,” one commenter wrote.

“You shouldn’t put a babies full weight on their legs. Because their bones are so soft, it will leave them bow legged. He will have an issue with his legs if you keep doing that,” another chimed in.

“Too young to be letting him stand with his weight on his legs. That’s not good,” an Instagrammer said.

“Too young to have that much weight on his legs, they should be holding him under the arms,” one said.

Others jumped to the reality star’s defense, writing that the notion that Henry would become bow-legged after standing at a young age was an old wive’s tale.

What do you think of the photo?

[H/T Twitter / @halloweenpirate]

