Watch: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals Why She ‘Felt Bad’ for Her Son

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s youngest little one, Henry Wilberforce, can’t seem to keep his pacifier in his mouth!

Seewald took to Instagram to share a sweet and hilarious video of Henry in which the 3-month-old keeps pulling the pacifier from his mouth.

Seewald laughs in the background, amused by her son’s antics.

In the comments, many fans suggested that maybe the boy was just hungry and displeased that the pacifier wasn’t a bottle, but Seewald cleared that up in the caption.

“Kinda felt bad for him, but at the same time this was too cute to not capture. (And no, he’s not hungry– he just ate. This kid would eat ’round the clock if he could! Takes after his mama!” she wrote.

Seewald gave birth to Henry in February. He’s the second child for Seewald and her husband Ben, who previously welcomed son Spurgeon in November of 2015.

