'The Breakfast Club' Personality Reveals Big Baby News

The good news keeps coming for Jess Hilarious. Less than a month after the Baltimore-born comedian began her new job as the third co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, the Wild N' Out staple has announced that she's pregnant with her second child. The revelation came on-air while Jess was being wished a happy birthday via phone by her boyfriend, Chris, on Feb. 13. "Hey baby, it's your man. I wanted to call and say Happy Birthday, I know this is a special day for you. I can't wait to see you, I'm so proud of you. I love that you're standing divine all the time, and you just such an amazing woman. I can't wait to see you later, and then I'm so excited for our little bundle of joy as well, baby," Chris said. Jess smiled, and when pressed by her co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlemagne Tha God, she gave up the details. As it turns out, her co-hosts already knew.

"Yes I am pregnant," Jess confirmed. "Yes I am three months. So I'm 13 weeks. Thank you baby, I love you!" This will be Jess's second child. She has an 11-year-old son named Ashton from a previous relationship. It's unclear if Chris has any children.

The last public relationship Jess was known to be in was with her longtime friend, Daniel. The two appeared on VH1's Couples Therapy and weren't on the same page with where their relationship was going. Daniel made it clear he didn't love Jess, though he claimed he could grow to that level. They split shortly after the season aired.

She was also previously in a relationship with fellow comedian, Kountry Wayne. After moving in together, their split was messy due to Wayne's ex alleging there was overlap in their relationship.

Jess joined the radio show a year after Angela Yee exited for her own syndicated show. There was speculation that Jess announced her new job to the public too soon, and that the contract fell through. She proved otherwise in a now viral video.