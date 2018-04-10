‘Jersey Shore’ Personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Welcomes Baby Girl

The Jersey Shore family just got a little bigger!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a dad, after girlfriend Jen Harley confirmed she gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, E! News reported.

A source told the publication, “He’s over the moon.”

Fans had speculated that Harley may be giving birth when Ortiz-Magro skipped the London premiere of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot.

In addition, Harley posted a number of Instagram Stories Monday night where she documented her visit to the hospital. “Ron lands at seven so we have five hours,” she shared. “I’m feeling very very uncomfortable.”

The two announced their pregnancy in December.

In a recent promo for the reunion, Ortiz-Magro watched as a younger version of himself on the show vehemently said he would never want to have a daughter, joking that he would “push [the baby] back in,” to the much older Ortiz-Magro put his head in his hands.

He went into his reaction a little more during the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Los Angeles premiere to PEOPLE.

“I found out I’m having a baby girl and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t want a girl,’” he revealed.

Explaining his initial reaction, Ortiz-Magro told reporters, “I feel like I’ve done too many seasons of Jersey Shore that I know what girls can be like, and it has not given me a great perspective.”

“But no, I’m actually really excited. I have a lot of younger sisters, and I feel like this girl is going to make me softer,” he continued, adding that he thinks his daughter will “make me more normal and human, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

The 32-year-old also said when it comes to becoming a dad, he’s not worried.

“I feel like no one’s ever prepared to become a dad. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you ready?’ And I’m like as ready as I’m ever going to be. But I’ve had younger sisters and I’m great with kids, and I’m actually looking forward to it. I’m not worried about it,” he told the publication.

And while the new dad has described Harley as the first woman he’s really been in love with in the past, he made it clear that he doesn’t have any immediate plans to tie the knot with his baby mama.

“The next ring I’m going to buy is a teething ring,” he joked to reporters.

Ortiz-Magro also revealed he has been turning to his Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley for some parenting hints.

“They’ve been really supportive. I don’t go to them for advice, but they’ll give their input, like, ‘Hey, we see you going through this. We see you going through that,’ and I take everything in that they give me,” he continued. “Even though they’re still one of us. It’s like you’re taking advice from them, but they’re really good parents. They are.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.