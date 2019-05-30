‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Jionni LaValle

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is now a mom of three! The Jersey Shore star welcomed son Angelo alongside husband Jionni LaValle on Thursday, May 30.

The couple announced the exciting news in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that their son arrived at 2:30 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told the outlet. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

The MTV personality and her husband, who also are parents to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna, announced they would be adding another child to their family in November, but by the end of May, it was clear Polizzi was ready to welcome her little one sooner rather than later.

On May 27, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star revealed she had checked into the hospital for labor pains that turned out to be a “false alarm,” adding to her update, “[F— my life].”

Soon after, she shared a video showing off her baby bump, joking to the camera, “I’m just realizing how big this freaking baby is! I can’t carry you anymore. I’m small. Look at this! Come out.”

In another clip from the doctor’s office, she added, “Alright, so we’re here now to see the status of this baby. It better be this week. I can’t do it anymore, I can’t.”

Early on in her pregnancy, Polizzi admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that this had been the most difficult of her experiences.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two,” she told the outlet at the time. “I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

But with a baby as cute as little Angelo, we’re sure it all seems worth it now. Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: Instagram/Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi