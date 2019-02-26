‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Video of Her Kids Talking to Unborn Sibling

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently shared an adorable video of her kids talking to their unborn sibling.

Polizzi announced in November that she and her husband Jionni LaValle are expecting, and it is clear form the new clip shared to Instagram that the couple’s children — 6-year-old Lorenzo, and 4-year-old Giovanna — are very excited about their new sibling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mawma is feeling huge already! Be easy on me baby,” Polizzi wrote in a caption on the post, adding, the hashtags “#nuggets” and “#bigbrotherbigsissy.”

Many of the reality TV star’s followers have since commented on the clip, with on person writing, “How precious. I’m sure it’s a great feeling to watch your baby’s love this every moment. So happy for you Snooki!! You inspire me.”

“Congrats you have beautiful kids now another cutie on the way cant wait tonsee what your haveing!” another fan exclaimed.

“Omg how stinkin cute.. They sure do love the baby bump.. Can’t wait to see how they react when he does come and mamma doesn’t have a baby bump anymore,” someone else said.

“I just had a baby in September and watching my son talk to her and teach her things has to be one of the best parts of being a mom. She is sissy and he’s brother,” one other user shared. “You’re kiddies are gorgeous! I can’t wait to see your new addition! Also…totally perfect time to be pregnant, I will never be pregnant in August again.

Polizzi previously revealed to Us Weekly, how LaValle responded when she surprised him with the news that she was pregnant. “It’s the third kid. He was like, ‘Oh, s—. Here we go,’ ” she joked. “He’s been waiting for me to get pregnant.”

Lorenzo and Giovanna, however, are obviously thrilled about it, as Polizzi confessed, “They kiss my belly every single day. They can’t wait for little brother.”

Polizzi later opened up about how she’s been feeling throughout the beginning of her pregnancy, saying, “I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two. I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

At this time, Polizzi does not appear to have announced a specific due date.