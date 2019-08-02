‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares ‘Dream Team’ Family Photo That Has Fans Swooning

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is settling into life with three kids, and it looks like she couldn’t be happier. The Jersey Shore star shared a photo of her kids, revealing her adorable nickname for the trio. Polizzi snapped a picture of kids Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo posing inside The Snooki Shop. She called the trio “The dream team,” joking that they’re her “best employees” in the hashtags.

View this post on Instagram The dream team. #bestemployees #myquad A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 2, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

Fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, setting the comments section on fire with a plethora of compliments.

“Good God… Sissy is your twin!!!” one fan wrote in part.

“I’ll take all 3” another fan commented.

“[Oh my God] how cute,” a third commenter chimed in.

Although Polizzi is loving motherhood, she’s not sure she’s looking to add any more kids to her brood. Speaking about having another child with husband Jionni LaValle, the reality star revealed that she’s done expanding her family, despite her previous desire to have four kids.

“I’d rather not,” she said during an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their daytime talk show, according to PEOPLE.

She was open with her fans about her postpartum experience, detailing it on Instagram. Not long after welcoming her third child, she opened up about experiencing “the onset of mastitis.” Mastitis is a condition that often results from a build-up of milk in the breast duct,” according to Mayo Clinic. It’s characterized by “breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness.” It can also produce “fever and chills.”

“Had the worst chills and fever the other night & I’ve been pumping and feeding my boobs off all day,” she wrote over a sleepy-looking selfie. “Jesus take the wheel.”

Polizzi added, “I always wanted four and I always thought I’m gonna have four kids, but after I pushed [Angeloa] out, I’m like, ‘I am done.’ And I just got out of my diapers. I wore those diapers for a while.”

The MTV personality announced that she was opening the store in Madison, New Jersey, in September 2018, according to the Daily Record. The store features clothing and accessories from her range, which existed online until the brick and mortar store opened. She joked about the store’s offerings in a post announcing it’s opening at the time.

“THE SNOOKI SHOP in Madison coming soon!” she wrote on Instagram. “Disclaimer: I will not be selling condoms, def shampoo or stuffed alligators.”

The shop finally opened, and appears to be a success. This should come as no surprise to Polizzi’s fans, who have been buying up all that she sells online for several years. Polizzi appears to be hands-on in her business, judging by her latest snap. She often shares posts from inside the store.