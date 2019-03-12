‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She’s Not Taking Time off After Baby No. 3

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi plans to head right back to work following the birth of her third child.

The Jersey Shore star spoke with PEOPLE at the The Cut‘s How I Get It Done conference in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, where she revealed that she isn’t going to let the addition of a new baby in her family slow down her work ethic, revealing that she only plans to “take a couple of days off.”

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi told the outlet when asked about maternity leave. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off…that stresses me out, actually.”

Along with starring on the popular MTV reality series, Snooki serves as her own boss. In January 2011, she released her first book, A Shore Thing, followed by her second novel, Confessions of a Guidette, in October of 2011, and her third, Gorilla Beach, in May of 2012. Polizzi also has a clothing line, which has branched out from an online shop to boutiques.

The MTV reality star and her husband Jionni LaValle announced on Thanksgiving Day that they are expecting their third child together, revealing in December that they are expecting a baby boy. The little one on the way will join older siblings Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4.

According to Polizzi, Lorenzo and Giovanna are looking forward to their family’s addition.

“They tell my belly how their day was. They kiss the bellythis link opens in a new tab,” she said. “My daughter, [when] she has food, she’ll put it by my belly [to] ‘feed’ the baby. It’s so cute.”

Just last month, Polizzi shared a video with her Instagram followers showing them just how much her two children already love their baby brother. In the video, the little ones could be heard telling their younger sibling hi and even placed a few kisses against Polizzi’s belly.

The star’s most recent pregnancy, however, hasn’t always been easy, and Polizzi has suffered with severe morning sickness.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two. I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me,” she previously revealed. “My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

Despite the early on struggles, Polizzi told PEOPLE that she has since “got over morning sickness” and is “normal to where I can do these things and go places.”

Polizzi has not yet announced her due date.