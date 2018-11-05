‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Reveals New Baby Bump Photo Ahead of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wedding

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s Deena Nicole Cortese wore a stunning black dress over her baby bump this weekend for her co-star’s wedding.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tied the knot this weekend, and his MTV co-stars spent the whole time by his side. Even Cortese, who is nearing the end of her pregnancy, showed up. On social media, her baby bump photos had fans in a frenzy, anxiously awaiting the latest baby from the reality TV family.

Cortese posted a few photos from Sorrentino’s rehearsal dinner on Wednesday. The event appeared to be somewhat formal, and Cortese looked the part in a patterned black and white dress. She posed with co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her daughter, and took a few snapshots with her husband, Chris Buckner, as well.

On Thursday, she shared a picture from the wedding itself. She and Buckner posed arm-in-arm in an extravagant lobby, both wearing their very best. Cortese sported an elegant black gown, cinched with white lace, while Buckner went for a classic black tuxedo. Cortese tagged her make-up artist, Lacey DeRosa, and used the wedding’s cheeky hashtag “Hitchuation.”

“So excited to celebrate @mikethesituation and @lauren_pesce tonight,” she wrote.

Fans responded with an outpouring of love for Cortese. In the Instagram comments, many complimented her on the look, and on how she has carried herself through pregnancy in general.

“You are just glowing lately in all your pics!! Congrats!” one person wrote.

Many also complimented Cortese’s dynamic with Buckner, after the two were shown together in a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“You two are just goals!” one fan raved. “Last Thursday show made get a different perspective on deena and your hubby. You two are truly perfect for one another.”

“You look beautiful and I loved seeing your husbands interaction in AC episode,” echoed another. “You two are great together.”

The latest episode of Jersey Shore may have been a little bittersweet for Cortese’s fans, as she decided to leave the house for a while. As she got further into her pregnancy, Cortese longed to be closer to her doctor and her husband — especially after a scary bleeding incident.

“The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment ’cause I’m still spotting,” she said. “I just think it might best, but I’d love to come and visit you guys and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

As fellow mothers, both Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley understood and respected the decision.



Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.