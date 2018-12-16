‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Glows at 38 Weeks in Bump-Hugging Dress

Jersey Shore star, Deena Nicole Cortese is just about ready to welcome her first baby with husband, Chris Buckner any day now!

Glowing in a vibrant blue bodycon dress and standing beside a pregnancy progress chalkboard, Cortese proudly showed off her baby bump at 38 weeks in a snapshot shared to Instagram Sunday.

“My Pregnancy Journey,” she captioned the photo alongside a blue heart emoji, with an additional note to fans, revealing how the snap was “taken a couple days ago.” In the image, Cortese reveals her baby is now as big as a volleyball and that she’s been passionately craving chocolate and pasteurized eggnog.

Cortese concluded her messages with hashtags among the likes of, “bump pic,” “let’s go baby Buckner,” and “mommy’s ready.”

The MTV star has been documenting her pregnancy with the same blue bodycon since first announcing her pregnancy this past July, when she was at just 14 weeks. The couple, who wed in 2017, announced they were expecting a little boy this past summer with the sweet social media reveal.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Cortese wrote at the time. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

Cortese added how the two were “truly blessed” and that their “hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness” ahead of their child’s December arrival.

She also revealed how the two have decided to name their first born, Christopher John, and promising how he would also be the “most spoiled little boy ever!”

Since then, the MTV star has been flaunting her bump both on social media and on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, though she sat out for much of the second season largely due to complications in her pregnancy.

Cortese and Buckner dated for five years before getting engaged in November 2016 while on vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The two later married in New Egypt, New Jersey, in October 2017.

No word yet on an official date for their baby’s arrival, but Cortese will definitely be keeping fans updated via her social media.

Photo credit: Instagram / Deena Cortese