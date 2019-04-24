Jenny Mollen Reveals First Photo of Her and Jason Biggs’ Son Since Skull Fracture

Jenny Mollen shared the first photos of her and Jason Biggs‘ son, Sid, after she revealed to followers that he suffered a skull fracture when she accidentally dropped him on his head last week.

In one photo, Sid, 5, and his brother, Lazlo, 1, pose in pinstriped powder blue suits on Easter Sunday. She used two smiling hearts to cover up their faces, as she has previously been open about not wanting to share her kids publicly online.

“Two Easter bunnies,” she captioned the shot.

In another photo, she poses in a colorful jumpsuit with Sid, who is still wearing his blue suit.

“I hope his fraternity brothers like me,” she joked.

Mollen, 39, made no mention of her son’s injury or recovery in the photos, although in her initial announcement about the accident, she said he was recovering and feeling OK.

“On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU,” Mollen shared last week alongside a photo of her holding Sid. “I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid.”

She went on to thank everyone from nurses, neurologists and pediatricians to cafeteria staff and toilet cleaners. She thanked God for her husband and noted that Sid was at home recovering “nicely.”

“It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon,” she wrote.

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…”

Hours after her Instagram post, celebrities like Angela Kinsey, Rachel Bilson, Krysten Ritter and Claire Holt left supportive comments for the mom of two.

“Oh my God Jenny that is so scary and I’m so sorry you guys are going through this. Fast recovery for Sid! Sending love,” wrote Ritter, 37, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

“[Jenny Mollen] sending you and your family my love,” chimed in mother of one Kinsey, 47. “I am so glad Sid is okay!! That must have been so scary. As parents we try our best but things can go south in a split second. Thank you for sharing.”

Mollen and Biggs married in 2008, welcomed Sid in 2014 and their other son Lazlo in 2017.