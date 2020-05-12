'9-1-1' Viewers React to the Surprise Pregnancy in the Season 3 Finale

Along with bringing back Connie Britton's Abby, and giving her and Buck (Oliver Stark) some much-needed closure, the Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 had one surprise up its sleeve. Warning: spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 3 finale, "What's Next?" to follow.

In the closing moments of the episode, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), broke the news to Chimney (Kenneth Choi), that she was expecting and it was his baby. The pair were elated and served as a welcome moment palate-cleanser after Abby and Buck had their very emotional heart-to-heart. In an interview with The Wrap on Monday, showrunner Tim Minear addressed the reveal. He also argued that even though the couple hadn't been trying, the news wasn't exactly a surprise.

"I don't know if it entirely came out of nowhere because we definitely highlighted a very sexy night for them, they got their hotel sweet comped," Minear said. "And I think that their relationship reached a place that even Maddie acknowledged, even though she couldn't quite say the words at first — they were there, they were in a stable, loving place. There's no cuter couple on TV than Maddie and Chimney." After Monday's finale, it was clear that fans agreed.