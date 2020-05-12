'9-1-1' Viewers React to the Surprise Pregnancy in the Season 3 Finale
Along with bringing back Connie Britton's Abby, and giving her and Buck (Oliver Stark) some much-needed closure, the Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 had one surprise up its sleeve. Warning: spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 3 finale, "What's Next?" to follow.
In the closing moments of the episode, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), broke the news to Chimney (Kenneth Choi), that she was expecting and it was his baby. The pair were elated and served as a welcome moment palate-cleanser after Abby and Buck had their very emotional heart-to-heart. In an interview with The Wrap on Monday, showrunner Tim Minear addressed the reveal. He also argued that even though the couple hadn't been trying, the news wasn't exactly a surprise.
"I don't know if it entirely came out of nowhere because we definitely highlighted a very sexy night for them, they got their hotel sweet comped," Minear said. "And I think that their relationship reached a place that even Maddie acknowledged, even though she couldn't quite say the words at first — they were there, they were in a stable, loving place. There's no cuter couple on TV than Maddie and Chimney." After Monday's finale, it was clear that fans agreed.
MADDIE’S REACTION WAS SO CUTE IM CRYING #911OnFox pic.twitter.com/aj1qyThCa8— gina 9-1-1 spoilers (@oliversharons) May 12, 2020
A MADDIE AND CHIMNEY BABY WE WIN #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/TAN2iuZMVt— evan buckley enthusiast (@greysbachelors) May 12, 2020
maddie is pregnant? we all knew but I am still so damn excited. MADDIE AND CHIM ARE GOING TO BE AMAZING PARENTS #911onFOX— nikki (@haIsteadsass) May 12, 2020
Okay, but Maddie and chim being so happy about the baby?? Unexpected and fuckin awesome. I see wedding bells in s4 #911onFOX— fern (@fernnette) May 12, 2020
We went from Maddie and Chimney singing karaoke to now they are about to be parents!!!
I can't breathe right now!!! We are about to be Auntie and Uncles yall#911onFOX pic.twitter.com/Al9QtFxKq5— 🖤❄️Mona Carletta 🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) May 12, 2020
I'm behind on #911onFOX but I just saw the Maddie & Chimney news. pic.twitter.com/lG7GE1Ngky— Aliens Love Libras (@mcvries61) May 12, 2020
BUCK AND ALBERT FIGHTING FOR WHO IS GOING TO BE THE FAVORITE UNCLE AND SPOILING THE KID AND MADDIE AND CHIM DONE WITH THEM BUT HAPPY AT THE SAME TIME BECAUSE THEY FINALLY ARE COMPLETELY HAPPY #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/abp5EfYKfo— laly ʬ⁸⁴ (@preysofbuckley) May 12, 2020
Maddie is preggers with Chim!! #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/JYxAUx0mbI— sean garcia (@reloadedneo03) May 12, 2020
MADDIE IS PREGNANT SHUT UP #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/MDpLd06eUO— em 911 SPOILERS (@softlybils) May 12, 2020
MADDIE IS PREGONATE #911ONFOX pic.twitter.com/6qTaspMi5B— bauti (@hughduncy) May 12, 2020
where can i audition to be maddie and chim's baby? #911onFOX— hector (@drwstrkey) May 12, 2020
MADDIE & CHIMNEY ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD!!!!! 👶🏻 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/eyv8XiMKC2— Marcus Little (@MarcusUntrell92) May 12, 2020