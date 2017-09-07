Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Are All Grown up in First Day of School Photo

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins are all grown up!

The proud mom shared a new snap of her 9-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme, as they headed off to their first day of fourth grade, sharing the moment with fans on Instagram.

So proud of my babies… #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

“So proud of my babies… #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love,” Lopez captioned the snap of her two kids beaming at the camera and sporting a set of matching school blazers.

Max and Emme had plenty of fun this summer before heading off to school, spending time with their mom, her beau Alex Rodriguez, and the former MLB star’s two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

This… 💞 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have been sharing snaps with their brood on Instagram, and it’s clear the kids have nothing but love for each other.

“Their kids have also really bonded and become good friends,” a source told E! News of the duo’s kids. “A-Rod’s older daughter, Natasha, is like a big sister to J.Lo’s twins.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jlo