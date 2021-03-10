Jennifer Garner Gets Real About Her Post-Pregnancy Body Transformation

✖

Jennifer Garner shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, and like a lot of moms, she looks different than she did prior to giving birth. On Monday's episode of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Garner discussed her changing body with host Giovanna Fletcher, explaining that she will "always" look like "a woman who's had, three babies."

"There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach," she said. "It's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig." Garner added, "I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies, and I always will."

In 2014, she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about the same topic, addressing pregnancy rumors that were circulating at the time. "I am not pregnant, but I've had three kids and there is a bump," Garner said at the time. "From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. Let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera."

On the podcast, Garner recalled, "I just thought, I might as well address it and Ellen [DeGeneres] was so sweet to let me. But I just felt like we might as well?" She also noted that she is still facing pregnancy speculation today. "It's still happening. I'm 48, and I'm single," she said. "And it's still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns." The actress continued, "It's just a body. Be grateful for it. It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness."

Garner recently shut down pregnancy speculation in September when she replied to an Instagram commenter who asked whether she was expecting. "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," she wrote. "Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."

In October, after fans mistook a photo of the star holding up a jack-o-lantern as a pregnancy announcement, she wrote, "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn't even see it, i just saw matching smiles."