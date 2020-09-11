Jennifer Garner Has the Best Response to Fan Who Asks If She's Pregnant

✖

Jennifer Garner had the perfect response when a nosy Instagram follower questioned if she was pregnant when the 48-year-old actress shared a video of herself on Instagram giving a tour of the animals on her family's farm. After Garner pointed out cows adorably named things like Mistletoe, Simon and Pete while wearing a striped T-shirt and overalls, one of her followers asked in the comment section if she was pregnant.

Garner, who is a mother to three children — 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old and Samuel — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, had a cute and classy response to the question. "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be -- pregnant," she wrote. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story." Topping off her cheeky comment with laughing, pizza, taco, doughnut, chocolate and wine emojis, Garner's response quickly gained support and was posted to Comments By Celebs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Sep 10, 2020 at 6:29pm PDT

"It's so lame that when some people see a woman's belly or garment around their belly bulged even 1 cm they would quickly assume it's pregnancy or they would body shame, as if women must only have flat tummy to be normal," one Instagram user wrote. Another added, "PSA- stop asking women if they’re pregnant, EVER!"

Garner had support from her famous friends as well, with Reese Witherspoon commenting on her video, "You, in those overalls, made my day!" Natalie Portman also weighed in, saying she looked "so gorgeous," while Robin Roberts commented she looked "right at home" on the farm.

The Alias actress' Instagram has been a place for farm updates, uplifting videos and messages from Garner herself amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, she shared a selfie from the beach alongside a message for the parents and teachers navigating the start of this difficult school year. "Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer. God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year," she wrote. "Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted. Help us remember we hold each other in our hands. And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen."