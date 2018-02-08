Jenna Jameson Shows off Post-Pregnancy Body With Instagram Post

Jenna Jameson is opening up about her postpartum body. The adult film alumna shared an intimate snap of herself in black-and-white Calvin Klein underwear and matching bra while holding her 10-month-old daughter, Batel Lu.

“I was reluctant to post this because I’m so super insecure about my belly,” the 43-year-old began. “I think MOST new moms are, except the seemingly unattainable insanely perfect Instagram models that literally look like Victoria’s Secret models just days after giving birth. God bless em.”

“Well, I’m 10 months postpartum and not anywhere near where I’d like to be,” she continued. “Granted I haven’t worked out once, or even WANTED to. But, this is my new norm, my little beautiful baby that loves me, and every dimple and roll.”

“I know I will get back to my slender self someday, but if I don’t … oh well,” Jameson continues. “I’d like to say that I am seeing things through so many women’s eyes now that I’m more involved in my mommy tribe.”

“So many women are made to feel not good enough if they don’t ‘SnapBack.’” she added. “Well I’m here to say to all of you, that you’re beautiful. You’re beautiful because you did something MIRACULOUS … you gave life.”

Two days prior to sharing the intimate photo, Jameson celebrated an important milestone.

“10 months of breastfeeding! So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli,” Jameson wrote on Instagram. “The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I attribute that to nursing and bed sharing. Me and my amazing man have sacrificed a lot because of the sleeping situation, but we both know how worth it it is! His support and love have made our breastfeeding journey so much easier. So thank you @liorbitt , your girls love you!”

The mom of three shares Batel Lu with fiancé Lior Britton and shares twin boys, Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, with ex-husband UFC champion Tito Ortiz.