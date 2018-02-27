Jenna Jameson Posts Breastfeeding Photo on Instagram

Jenna Jameson is hoping to normalize breastfeeding, taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself breastfeeding her 10-month-old daughter.

The adult film alumna, who was one of the most famous adult actresses in the ’90s, shared an intimate snap of herself with her more than 260,000 Instagram followers. The picture shows Jameson laying down as she breastfeeds her 10-month-old daughter, Batel Lu. “I never want these deeply precious moments to end. You are my reverie, little one,” Jameson wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “#normalizebreastfeeding.”

The post quickly grew support from fellow moms.

“Thx for your inspiration to all moms who want the best for their babes. Breastfeeding is so hard! Keep it up, You rock,” one follower wrote in the comments.

“Also, once again as a neonatal intensive care nurse, I just want to give you so much credit for you continued success in breastfeeding. Model mom for what we promote at the hospital,” another commented.

“We need more of this, breast feeding is the best start for the baby and great bonding for mother and child,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time that Jameson has shared a picture of herself breastfeeding. Earlier in February, she celebrated an important milestone: 10 months of breastfeeding.

“10 months of breastfeeding! So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli,” Jameson wrote on Instagram. “The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I attribute that to nursing and bed sharing. Me and my amazing man have sacrificed a lot because of the sleeping situation, but we both know how worth it it is! His support and love have made our breastfeeding journey so much easier. So thank you @liorbitt , your girls love you!”

Jameson and her fiancé Lior Britton welcomed Batel Lu into the world in April. The mom of three also shares twin boys, Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, with ex-husband UFC champion Tito Ortiz.