Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Gorgeous, Fantastical Photo With Baby

(Photo: Instagram / @jennaldewan)

Jenna Dewan Tatum practically has a fairytale life, leading a successful acting career while married to the veritable Prince Charming known as Channing Tatum. As if that wasn’t a majestic enough life, the actress took to her Instagram account to show off a fantastical photoshoot she recently had with her baby.

The incredible photo features Jenna holding her daughter Everly, who is now 3 years old, so obviously this picture was taken a couple years ago. The greenery, massive tree stump, whispy fog, and renaissance outfit all combine for a truly wonderful photo that captures Jenna’s love for her daughter and her daughter’s clear curiosity of her surroundings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many family photoshoots take place inside studios at department stores but we much prefer how Jenna opted for a more natural landscape, or maybe this was just an attempt at getting herself a role on Game of Thrones.

Regardless of intent, the photo is fantastic and we all hope to be in as cool of a photo as this one.

This article was originally published by our partners at www.comicbook.com.

Related:

Channing Tatum Reveals Nude Photo of Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum in Bed

Jenna Dewan Tatum Dishes on ‘Earthy, Primal’ Love Life With Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Couple Goals in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Inspired Halloween Costumes