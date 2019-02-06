Jenna Dewan Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Everly: ‘You Make It All Worth It’

Jenna Dewan shares her daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and the two stars have always been very private when it comes to their 5-year-old, rarely sharing photos of her.

On Monday, Feb. 4, Dewan gave fans a new peek at her little girl, posting a new photo of Everly on social media along with an emotional caption about motherhood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Like nearly all of Dewan’s photos of her daughter, the shot was taken from the back, showing Everly walking away from the camera and wearing a pastel winter jacket and a coordinating colorful backpack that reads “Smile.”

Some days you’re just blown away by how fast it goes. Blink and she’s 5, writing herself about wanting to be a princess fairy 😩💓🧚🏻‍♀️ Dear Evie, you make it all worth it ❤️

Parents- any ideas on how to stop time??😩 pic.twitter.com/MMtLPex25J — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) February 4, 2019

A second photo showed some of Everly’s artwork, with a prompt reading “If I lived in a castle,” with Dewan sharing that her daughter had filled in the blank with “I would be a princess fairy” along with a drawing depicting just that.

In her caption, Dewan opened up about time passing, writing, “Some days you’re just blown away by how fast it goes. Blink and she’s 5, writing herself about wanting to be a princess fairy.”

“Dear Evie, you make it all worth it,” she continued. “Parents- any ideas on how to stop time??”

Dewan and Tatum are currently hashing out a custody agreement regarding their daughter, with Tatum having filed at the end of January to change some of the details of their agreement.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Tatum requested that the couple split their time with their daughter during the week and alternate weekends. He also suggested that they alternate Christmas and New Year’s Eve and plan a joint event for Everly’s birthday or else split that day in half. Last Halloween, the duo teamed up to take Everly trick-or-treating, a request Tatum also had in the documents.

Since splitting with Tatum, Dewan has stayed busy with work and recently announced that she will be releasing a self-help book titled Gracefully You in October.

“It’s all about learning to connect deeply and find happiness in every aspect of your life through all the ups and downs,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram. “It’ll be full of stories and photos from my life, as well as suggestions for home, health and relationships to help you live your best life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury