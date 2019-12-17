Jenna Dewan Poses for Sweet Snap With WWE Alum Stacy Keibler Amid Their Simultaneous Pregnancies

Jenna Dewan and Stacy Keibler aren’t just good friends, they also share a bond like no other. About one week ago on Instagram, Keibler posted a photo of herself and her BFF and captioned the photo with a lengthy message about their strong friendship and their simultaneous pregnancies.

Keibler had nothing but kind things to say about Dewan, who, like her, is currently pregnant. “My radiant goddess soul sister!! You are such a light In this world,” she began her Instagram caption. “I love celebrating you and your spirit, your beauty inside and out and just how amazing you are.”

“I love you with my heart and soul and I am beyond grateful for you and our friendship,” she continued to share. “I cannot wait to grow old with you and our babies! Keep spreading rainbows wherever you go @jennadewan !!!!

Dewan and Keibler have been friends for a while, which just adds another meaningful layer to the WWE alum’s Instagram post. Way back in July 2012, Dewan and Keibler were spotted hanging out alongside their respective partners at the time, Channing Tatum and George Clooney, in Italy, per Us Weekly.

And in October 2018, Dewan took to Instagram to highlight her friendship with Keibler. At the time, the ladies posed for a selfie while out on a lunch date. “Thank GOD for girlfriends,” she captioned the post.

Keibler and Dewan will have one more thing to bond over when they welcome their children in 2020. Dewan announced that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee in September (she already shares a daughter Everly with ex-husband Tatum).

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple revealed in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

As for Keibler, she and her husband, Jared Pobre, shared in early December that they were expecting their third child together via PEOPLE. They already share a daughter, Ava, and a son, Bohdi.

“Seeing the dynamic between our two kids is what made us want to have more kids,” Keibler told the publication. “We live in Jackson Hole, [Wyoming], and it’s so nice to just have a little tribe there.”

Pobre added, “It’s exciting. I think once we had our second one, we totally got it and understood how to manage.”

“We did it together,” Keibler said as she described when they first found out about the happy news. “We took a pregnancy test and literally revealed it to ourselves at the same time.”