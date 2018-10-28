Jenna Dewan Makes Public Outing With Daughter After Filing for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has made some high-profile headlines over the weekend, but she made sure to put her daughter first on Saturday.

Just one day after filing for divorce from Channing Tatum, Dewan and her daughter with the 21 Jump Street star, 5-year-old Everly, were seen out in public enjoying some Halloween festivities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the paparazzi shots, Dewan can be seen in a yellow dress with a floral pattern. She completes the look with brown sandals, a green purse and a white hat. Everly is shown in a blue princess dress and holding a green pail to hold candy.

Jenna Dewan stuns in floral dress while out in Beverly Hills with daughter Everly //t.co/xf60zgRJhl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 28, 2018

It is unclear exactly what kind of Halloween event Dewan and her daughter were attending, but they met up with a ton of other parents and princesses.

This spotting comes just one day after she requested joint custody of Everly in her divorce filing. The Resident star is also requesting child support and spousal support from Tatum.

While Dewan made her big legal move on Friday, it also marked her first public appearance since she reportedly stepped out with her alleged new man.

The 37-year-old Step Up star was reportedly seen with a mystery man at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday night. She was apparently introducing him to fellow partygoers and even locking lips with him.

“He’s super handsome,” a source told Us Weekly. “She was introducing him to people in the group.”

The couple, who were dressed as a fairy and X-Men’s Wolverine, apparently spent a lot of time on the dance floor alongside JoAnna Garcia, Chace Crawford and Nina Dobrev.

“They were dancing all night,” the source said.

Despite that big romantic step, Dewan made sure to put Everly first with this Saturday outing. That has been the usual for Dewan, who has done all she can to create a strong co-parenting structure with Tatum for Everly.

“(It’s) a new normal where there is a lot of love,” Dewan recently told Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”