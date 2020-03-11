Jenna Dewan Shares First Breastfeeding Photo of Newborn Son Callum

Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee announced on March 10 that they had welcomed their first child together, son Callum, on March 6, and Dewan followed her announcement with a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. The proud mom posted a snap of herself beaming at the camera as she breastfed her son, writing, “So. happy.”

She followed that with a snap of her baby boy’s tiny feet all cuddled in bed, one of which was adorned with a red beaded ankle bracelet.

Dewan announced Callum’s birth with a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her newborn son to her chest. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Kazee posted a black-and-white photo of his hand holding Callum’s tiny fingers and wrote, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

The actor opened up about his son’s name on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night, sharing that he and Dewan had gotten “lots of questions” about it. He shared that the couple chose Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name and the newborn was given Rebel as an additional moniker to honor Kazee’s mom, Reba. “I wanted a way to honor my mother,” he wrote. “Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel.”

“And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born,” Kazee’s story concluded.

Dewan and Kazee confirmed that they were expecting in September after around one year of dating. Dewan also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of herself and Everly taking a nap together that showed her growing bump. “[Steve] you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

