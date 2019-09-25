Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Photo

Steve Kazee is already a doting father after girlfriend Jenna Dewan announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together. Shortly after the announcement was made on his former World of Dance host girlfriend’s Instagram account, the Shameless alum took to his own account share some sweet words of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by δτενε καζεε (@stevekazee) on Sep 24, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

“Well…the news is out,” the actor captioned a photo of Dewan cradling her baby bump. “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!” Kazee wrote. “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”

“The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude,” he continued, speaking of his relationship with Dewan, which last fall following her divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs,” he wrote. “A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding.”

Kazee went on to reflect of his love for Dewan’s daughter, 6-year-old Everly, whom she shares with Tatum.

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it,” he wrote before going on to reflect on what having Everly in his life has already taught him about parenting.

“I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her,” added. “And Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

Kazee’s post came at the same time that Dewan confirmed that they would be “expanding our family together,” writing that “becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me.”

The couple’s exciting news comes roughly a year after they began dating. Dewan and Kazee had first been spotted together last fall, with a source confirming at the time that they had been dating for “a couple [of] months.” They made their relationship Instagram official in June.