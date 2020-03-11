Jenna Dewan’s Baby Boy Has Arrived, and Fans Are Thrilled for Her

Fans are sending their congratulations to Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee after the couple welcomed their first child together. On Tuesday, Dewan confirmed in an adorable Instagram post that she had given birth to a little boy, son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, just days earlier on Friday, March 6. The little bundle of joy is the couple’s first together and joins older sister Everly, whom Dewan shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan announced the news, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself holding her newborn. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” Kazee announced the news in his own post. “Welcome to earth star child.”

The news was immediately met with rounds of applause from fans, who flocked to social media to congratulate the newly expanded family.

“Congratulations !!!!!!!!” Jamie Lynn Sigler commented on Dewan’s birth announcement. “The most beautiful moment that can ever be given!”

“Wishing you, Callum, and family a speedy, healthy, and smooth transition!” wrote one fan.

“Aaaand I’m in tears,” reacted somebody else. “So thrilled for you both! Congrats!”

“So happy!!!” actress Melissa Peterman added. “Congrats to you both!! He doesn’t know it yet but Callum won the parent lottery! Can’t wait to spoil him!”

“Welcome to the world baby,” wrote another fan. “Blessing congratulations to you and your fiancé on the arrival of your child.”

“What a precious addition to your family enjoy every moment!!” added another person.

“The cutest nugget that the world ever did see!” shared somebody else alongside a string of heart emojis.

“So happy for you all!!” wrote another of Dewan’s followers. “Welcome little man, beautiful name!!”

“Welcome to the world little gorgeous baby!!!” congratulated one. “And congrats you two!!!!”

“So beautiful,” commented one fan. “Congratulations to Brave Momma and Brave Baby Cullum. Best wishes to your family.”

“Yay! Congratulations [Steve Kazee] & [Jenna Dewan],” wrote another person. “Here’s wishing you all the best as you embark on this new chapter of your journey…”

“Steve!!!! My heart is overflowing for you and your beautiful family,” shared somebody else. “Hope mama is recovering well – she’s a rockstar. The best chapter begins….”

“Omg guys. Congrats,” reacted one follower. “Im so happy for you. May this child bring a lot of happiness to your lives.”

“Yaay! Welcome to the world Callum!” shared another. “Congratulations [Jenna Dewan], [Steve Kazee] and big sister Evie! Enjoy every moment!”