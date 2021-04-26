Jenna Bush Reveals 8-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Response to Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars 2021 Speech

✖

Daniel Kaluuya took home the 2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday night's 93rd Academy Awards. Taking the stage to accept the award, the Judas and the Black Messiah actor delivered a speech that will perhaps go down in Oscars history after he celebrated the miracles of life, including, "my mom, my dad, they had sex," a comment that led to a hilarious moment between Jenna Bush Hager and her 8-year-old daughter Mila.

Speaking with co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of two opened up about the speech, which made waves on social media and came as she was lounging in bed alongside her daughter. According to Hager, she had been reading a book when the 8-year-old "snuck in" and told Hager's husband Henry Hager, "'I want to be an actress, can I watch a little bit of the Oscars?'" While the parents thought allowing their daughter to watch some of Hollywood's biggest night of the year would be "harmless," they found themselves in a pickle when they said yes and "then Daniel — it's like right at the front, he does his acceptance speech for Best Supporting for Best Actor." Although Hager said "it was really beautiful" speech, "all of a sudden his speech gets a little windy — and he says, 'It's beautiful to be alive, I want to thank my mom and my dad — for having sex.'"

"And then Mila says, 'Mommy, what's sex?'" Hager recalled before going on to reveal her hilarious reaction to her daughter's question. "For some reason on a Sunday night in bed with my daughter, reading a book, I couldn't go there. I said, 'No, he said 66, six — six as a number!' and she looked at me with her little eyes like 'You liar.' Henry was like, 'This wasn't a good idea.'"

Kaluuya, who took home the award for his portrayal of late Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, kicked off his speech by thanking his mother, who was in the audience, "for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height." He thanked numerous others before uttering the comment that sparked a frenzy on social media, telling the crowd, "we gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life. We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight." Cameras quickly cut to the actor’s mother and sister in the crowd, with Kaluuya's mother seeming to whisper, "what is he talking about?"

Following his big win, Kaluuya joked with reporters backstage that his mom's "not going to be very happy" and that she's "probably going to text me some stuff." Despite the moment, he said his mother's "gonna be cool, she's gonna be cool, she's gonna be cool. She's got a sense of humor so she's like we give it to each other, so it's cool."