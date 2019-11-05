Jenna Bush Hager Reveals New Photo of Baby Hal and the Internet Thinks He Looks Like His Grandpa

Jenna Bush Hager shared a new photo of her baby boy on Instagram this weekend to celebrate his three-month birthday. She called him “sweetest Hal,” and fans filled the comments with love and admiration. But some also noticed that there seems to already be a resemblance between Hal and his grandfather, former President George W. Bush.

“Sooo cute. He has your dad’s smile,” one fan wrote with halo emojis.

“Omg all I see is George and George,” another said, referencing both of the Bush presidents.

“Oh my! He looks like Grandpa W!!!, a third commented.

“Such a cutie. He looks so much like you Dad Jenna,” a user wrote.

Some fellow talk show hosts got into the commenting action, as well. Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover said, “Omg he’s absolutely delicious!!”

Today west coast anchor Natalie Morales wrote, “Love him! Those cheeky poos. Can’t wait to kiss them soon!”

When Hal was born in August, Bush Hager talked to PEOPLE about the excitement of welcoming their first son. “We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager’ into this world!,” she said at the time. “He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name.”

Bush Hager has been on maternity leave since early August, but on Halloween she made a surprise appearance on Today to announce her return to the show. “We have a big announcement on this program,” co-host Hoda Kotb said during Today With Hoda and Jenna. “We rarely break news here. We rarely do, but this is called home cookin’ good news. We’re letting you know that Miss Jenna is coming back November 11th.”

“I can’t wait!,” Bush Hager said. “This is gonna be like a whole new start.”

“I can’t wait til you come back. I kept asking — I don’t know how you felt when I was gone — but I do remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, time flies by,’” Kotb said to Bush Hager. “People kept asking on my book tour, like, ‘Are y’all gonna get together and sit down?’”