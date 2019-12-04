Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Kaiser’s Major Milestone Amid David Eason Split

It’s been more than a month since Jenelle Evans announced her split from David Eason, but today that former Teen Mom 2 star celebrated a milestone in the life of her son Kaiser. In a post on Twitter, Evans shared a photo of Kaiser riding a school bus for the first time ever.

Big boy status! Kaiser riding the bus for the first time. 🎉💓 pic.twitter.com/0oCF6r7hIt — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 3, 2019

Many of Evans’ followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “I’m so proud of you for having the strength to do what’s best for you and your children. Kaiser is the cutest!“

Another said, “I’m glad he’s back in school. It’s important for kids to have socialization with others their own age. I’m sure he’ll be the class favorite in no time.”

“Jenelle we are all so proud of you! It sounds weird but we have walked the same path and I left a DV situation few months ago and can’t say enough how life changing this is but you will find you place now,” someone else offered.

“I’m so glad you left that relationship these kids look much happier in the pictures lately than they ever were,” one more fan added, “I’m rooting for you girl and I know you can do this all by yourself you got this I didn’t used to be a fan but now nothing but love girl you’re doing awesome.”

The new chapter in Evans’ life comes as it was reported that she recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after revealing her plans to divorce Eason.

In her statement, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”