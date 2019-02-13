Jeff Lewis Wants to Have Another Baby This Year, ‘With or Without’ Partner Gage Edward

Jeff Lewis wants to be a dad-of-two, even if that means embarking on the parenting journey without estranged partner Gage Edwards.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Tuesday, the Flipping Out star revealed that he is hoping to give his 2-year-old daughter Monroe a younger siblings sometime this year, “with or without” Gage Edwards.

“Within the next year, with or without Gage, I’m going to pursue having another child,” the Bravo star said. “I think Monroe needs another sibling.”

Lewis and Edwards, who announced their split just two weeks ago, had welcomed Monroe via surrogate in October of 2016. Following the couple’s recent split, Monroe is currently staying in the interior designer’s Sherman Oaks, California, home after Edwards moved out, leading Lewis to dub himself a “single dad.”

“I do want to have another child for Monroe. Not just for Monroe, but for me,” he continued. “Because I always thought that I would never, ever do it if I didn’t have a partner. But I think I can. I need to hire a few more nannies.”

Lewis went on to joke that he would use one of Edward’s embryos, which they had frozen when they were planning for their family, and then sue him for child support.

“I was wondering if [Gage] doesn’t mind if I use his embryo,” he said. “I’m going to use his embryo and then I’m going to ask for child support.”

This is not the first time that Lewis has expressed his desire to add to his family, revealing on an October 2017 episode of Jeff Lewis Live that he wished to have another child through IVF.

“We have five frozen embryos,” he said. “The next baby will be Gage’s embryo and his strongest embryo is a boy. So hopefully we are going to have a boy. Not yet though. We’re not pregnant yet.”

If Lewis does pursue having another baby, he will face a number of hurdles, the least of which concerns his recent separation from Edwards. Following the birth of Monroe, the former couple’s surrogate sued Lewis and Edwards after the birth was filmed for Flipping Out. The case, which is likely headed to trial, means that Lewis would have to find a new surrogate.

Currently, however, Lewis is focused on his broken relationship and Monroe. When announcing their split, Lewis stated his hope that he and Edwards would reconcile and get back together, and that his therapist informed him they would have to start on a clean slate.