Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Celebrate in Style at Baby Shower

Jeannie Mai is in her final term of her pregnancy but she and her husband Jeezy are still celebrating. Mai took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the pair’s latest baby shower. In a winter wonderland theme with everyone donning their best white attire, Mai smiles and appears surprised by the decor. She’s affectionately referred to their baby as “Baby J,” a nod to Jeezy’s last name Jenkins, or “Baby Snow,” a phrase the rapper is known by.

“How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met?” She captioned a photo and video post of the shower. “Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland”

Mai has documented her pregnancy since going public on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel. She was previously adamant that she never wanted to have children. But since meeting and falling in love with Jeezy, she’s said he’s made her feel safe enough to embark on the journey of motherhood. This will be Mai’s first child, and Jeezy’s third. He has two children from previous relationships.

The Real co-host celebrated with a yellow-themed shower thrown by friends previously. For the celebration, she wore a bright yellow maxi dress. The party included custom-designed decorations, featuring numerous balloon and flower bouquets. There was also an epic three-layer cake designed to look like a globe sitting on top of a suitcase with a cake topper that read, “Oh the places Baby Jenkins will go.”

Speaking with Women’s Health in September, she said finding out about the pregnancy was “the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan.” She previously tried IVF after learning that she had fertility issues in her 40s. Mai, who is 42, discovered she was pregnant before her nuptials and says it happened naturally.

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world,” she told Women’s Health. “Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect,” she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, “He’s an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love.”